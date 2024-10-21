Maruti Suzuki Manesar Plant Hits 1 Crore Production Milestone

Maruti Suzuki has achieved a major milestone, with its Manesar facility producing 1 crore units since operations began in 2006. This makes it the fastest Suzuki plant globally to reach this mark in just 18 years.

The 600-acre Manesar plant manufactures popular models like the Brezza, Ertiga, XL6, and Dzire, serving both domestic and export markets. Maruti Suzuki’s total production capacity stands at 2.35 million units per year, with over 3.11 crore vehicles produced to date.

On attaining the milestone, Mr. Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “As we reach this important landmark, I thank our customers for placing their trust in us. I also thank all our employees, business associates and Government of India for their continued support.”

In other news, Suzuki Motor Corporation has launched its latest compact SUV, the Suzuki Fronx, in Japan. This stylish newcomer blends the appeal of a coupe with the practicality of an SUV as it is available in a 4WD version too.