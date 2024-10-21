Volkswagen Virtus Crosses 50,000 Sales Milestone in India

Volkswagen India has achieved a significant milestone with the Virtus crossing 50,000 units in domestic sales in just 28 months. The Virtus has also emerged as India’s best-selling premium sedan for 2024, with over 17,000 units sold so far this year.

This achievement underscores the Virtus' dominance in the premium sedan segment, thanks to its dynamic performance, advanced safety features, and robust build quality. Volkswagen’s India 2.0 models, including the Virtus and Taigun, collectively surpassed 1 lakh domestic sales, contributing to the brand’s total of 6.5 lakh units sold in India.

Speaking about the milestone achievement, Mr. Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “We are immensely grateful to all our customers for making the Volkswagen Virtus India’s No.1 selling premium sedan. The

Virtus continues to resonate strongly with our customers, and crossing the 50,000 sales mark is a testament to the product's success in the Indian market, making it India’s most loved premium sedan. Ever since its launch, we have sold nearly 60 Virtus sedans every day, and we are glad that Virtus has carved its own cult following, as it continues to sustain the sales momentum, despite headwinds in its segment.”

In other news, Volkswagen has officially halted production of its iconic Polo model in Europe after a successful 40-year run. First launched in 1984 at the brand’s Spain facility, the Polo became one of Europe’s top-selling cars, with over 8.4 million units produced to date.