New Mahindra XUV700 Spy Shots Show Its Engine Bay - Petrol or Diesel?

The upcoming Mahindra XUV700 has been making quite a buzz on the internet for a while now. It has been spotted undergoing road testing multiple times in the past and, thanks to the previous spy pictures, a handful of information regarding the Mahindra’s new SUV has come to light. Now, a bunch of new Mahindra XUV700 spy shots have emerged which show us the engine bay of the forthcoming car.

New Mahindra XUV700 Spy Shots - Engine Bay

We can see in the new Mahindra XUV700 spy shots that the vehicle is still heavily camouflaged. However, the bonnet of the car is lifted, revealing the engine bay. A centrally-mounted rectangular air intake vent and under-bonnet insulation can be seen in these new spy pictures. While there are no hydraulic bonnet struts fitted in this prototype, they are expected to be present in the production model.

New Mahindra XUV700 Engine Options

Now, the new Mahindra XUV700 spy shots do give us a peek into the upcoming SUV’s engine bay, however, it’s difficult to say whether the prototype spotted is running a petrol or diesel motor. Speaking of, the new XUV700 is expected to be powered by a 2.0L turbo petrol engine that would produce 197 horsepower. There would also be a 2.0L diesel mill with around 182 bhp. In terms of transmission, Mahindra is likely to offer both manual and automatic options with both engines. In fact, it is also being speculated that the lower variants of the new XUV700 will have FWD whereas the higher-end version would be offered with AWD.

New Mahindra XUV700 Launch & Rivals

Mahindra remains tight-lipped about the launch of the new XUV700 in the Indian market. However, it is being anticipated that the upcoming Tata Safari rival would start reaching dealerships in October. Considering that, expect the bookings to commence in August. Other than the Safari, the new XUV700 would also lock horns with the recently launched Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus and the likes.

Source - TeamBHP