Madrid to Get 50 More Zero-Emission Solaris Buses

The transport company EMT Madrid has placed an order for 20 low-entry Urbino 9 LE electric buses and 30 Urbino 12 electric buses. These modern, quiet, and emission-free vehicles will significantly contribute to Madrid’s ambitious goals of having a fully emission-free municipal bus fleet.

The transport company from the capital of Spain has decided to purchase 50 new zero-emission buses from Solaris. The order includes two popular models: the low-entry Urbino 9 LE electric and the classic Urbino 12 electric. These modern vehicles, equipped with Solaris High Energy batteries, will substantially contribute to the electrification of EMT Madrid’s fleet. Deliveries will be completed by the end of July 2024.

The low-entry Urbino 9 LE electric buses will make their debut on the streets of Madrid, while the 12-meter model Urbino 12 electric is already well-known to the Spanish operator. The buses will be powered by a central motor using energy from Solaris High Energy batteries.

In both models, the driver’s cabin has been designed in compliance with EMT standards and requirements to provide a safe and ergonomic workspace with integrated driver assistance devices. Among the amenities worth mentioning is a modern monitoring system, replacing traditional mirrors. Regarding passenger capacity, the 9-meter version will accommodate 24 seated passengers, while the 12-meter version will have 28 seated passengers.

EMT Madrid already has 250 Urbino 12 CNG buses and 60 Urbino 12 electric buses in its fleet. With the completion of the latest contract for 50 battery buses, the company will own a total of 360 modern, low- and zero-emission Solaris buses.