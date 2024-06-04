Polestar Partners with Zaptec for Premium Home Charging Solutions in Europe

Polestar has announced a partnership with Zaptec to provide premium home charging solutions for its European customers. This collaboration introduces the Zaptec Go home charging wallbox, initially available in Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Norway, with more markets to follow.

The award-winning Zaptec Go, designed in Norway, offers up to 22 kW charging capacity for a fast and reliable home charging experience. Installation and local customer support are included in the offer.

This partnership also sets the stage for future developments in vehicle-to-grid (V2G) and bidirectional charging solutions, which will enable electric vehicles to help balance the electric grid.

Lutz Stiegler, Polestar's CTO, emphasized the importance of this collaboration in providing effective home charging solutions ahead of the Polestar 3 and Polestar 4 deliveries. Kurt Østrem, CEO of Zaptec, highlighted the shared commitment to quality and innovation in this exciting venture.

The Zaptec Go wallbox is compatible with all Polestar models, including the upcoming Polestar 3 and Polestar 4, expected to start deliveries this summer.