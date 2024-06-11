Xpeng Shines at El Prix NAF Summer Test with its G6 Performance

Chinese EV company Xpeng Motors has once again demonstrated its prowess at the El Prix NAF Summer Test, the world’s largest EV evaluation event. Competing alongside 26 other electric vehicles, including well-known luxury and top-selling brands, Xpeng showcased its innovative technology and impressive vehicle performance.

The highlight of this year's event was the new Xpeng G6, which nearly matched its stated WLTP range of 550 kilometers by covering 530.7 kilometers. The G6's standout feature, however, was its remarkable charging speed. Leveraging the 800-volt technology of Xpeng’s SEPA2.0 architecture, the G6’s 87.5 kWh battery charged from 10% to 80% in just under 20 minutes, reaching a charging speed of 264 kW—only 55 kW shy of the record set by the Xpeng G9 last year.

This achievement marks a significant milestone for Xpeng, reinforcing its growing influence in key European markets. Xpeng’s success in Norway, where it entered the market in 2020, is particularly noteworthy. Following last year’s Summer Test, sales surged as the Xpeng G9 and P7 models outperformed competitors in range and charging efficiency.

With the G6’s strong performance at El Prix, Xpeng continues to solidify its reputation as a formidable contender in the EV market.