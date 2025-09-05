Suzuki Swift Crosses 10 Million Sales Globally, 6 Million in India

Suzuki Motor Corporation’s iconic compact car, the Swift, has achieved a remarkable global sales milestone of 10 million units as of July 2025. This feat comes just over 20 years since its debut in Japan in 2004, cementing the Swift’s legacy as one of Suzuki’s most successful models.

Launched as a global strategic car, the Swift transformed Suzuki’s brand identity and quickly earned acclaim, including multiple Car of the Year awards in Japan and other markets. Its blend of sporty styling, compact dimensions, and reliable performance has made it a favorite across continents.

Also read: Maruti Suzuki Unveils All-New Victoris SUV for India and Global Markets

The Swift is produced in several countries including Japan, Hungary, India, China, Pakistan, and Ghana, and is sold in more than 170 markets worldwide. India has been the biggest growth driver, contributing nearly 60% of total sales with around 6 million units sold since its 2005 launch. Europe accounts for 14%, Japan 8%, and other regions the remaining 18%.

Over the years, the Swift has firmly established itself as Suzuki’s flagship compact car, offering affordability without compromising on style or driving fun. Its dominance in India’s compact car market highlights its strong connect with everyday buyers.

With this milestone, Suzuki reaffirms its commitment to delivering vehicles tailored to diverse global markets, ensuring the Swift remains a symbol of practicality, performance, and popularity worldwide.