Hyundai Creta Visualized with Air Suspension and Roof Box

Currently, the best selling SUV in India is the Hyundai Creta, which has consistently been topping the sales charts for several months in a row. In fact, the Creta is so popular that it has almost become a brand in itself. Despite polarizing opinion on the second-gen Creta's styling, customer's love the SUV for its feature-rich, premium interior and potent powertrain options, which is also one of the most diverse in its segment. That said, if you thought that the look of the standard Creta are polarizing enough, wait till you check out this crazy rendering of the Hyundai Creta.

This is a digital rendering of the Hyundai Creta where it has been imagined in a cross-country estate body style, thanks to the lowered suspension and the roof carrier. The lowered suspension on this Creta is courtesy of an air suspension system, and it also gives the SUV a hunkered-down, squat stance. There are not many other exterior cosmetic modifications on this Creta, although the face gets some unique touches. The chrome grille has been swapped for an all-black grille with new detailing and the headlamps too have been smoked out. Likewise, the faux skid plate on the front bumper has also been blacked out.

This Creta can also be seen wearing a front splitter which adds an element of sportiness to the design. What's also quite sporty are the new alloy wheels with a petal design. Given that this Creta is sitting so low to the ground in this rendering, and also the wheels are tucked well inside the wheel arches, one could even see this as a fantastic low-rider customization. Continuing on the all-black theme, the door handles and the roof rails have been blacked out. This Creta also comes with side skirts, but the final element adding that cross-country element is the huge roof carrier, which has both practical and aesthetic purposes.

As for the standard Creta, Hyundai offers two petrol and one diesel engine option with the second-gen Creta - there's a 1.5L, naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 115PS and 144Nm of peak torque. Then there's a 1.4L, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that produces 140PS and 242Nm of peak torque. As for the diesel engine, its a 1.5L oil burner that produces 115hp and 250Nm of torque. Hyundai offers as many as four transmission options with its three engine options. There's a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed torque converter automatic, a CVT gearbox and even a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

Top-spec SX trims of the Creta come equipped with features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and AppleCarPlay, wireless charging, a panoramic sunroof, LED headlights, rear disc brakes, and much more. The SX(O) trim further adds features like four airbags, leatherette upholstery, ventilated front seats, a full-digital instrument cluster, an electronic parking brake, hill-start assist, and ESC. While most manufacturers are going the petrol-only route, as many as 60% of all Creta buyers are still choosing the diesel variants, in spite of their higher asking price. The Hyundai Creta rivals the likes of the MG Hector, Kia Seltos and Nissan Kicks.

