SLAMMED Widebody Tata Harrier Looks Sassier Than BMW X6

We have come across really tasteful modifications and unique renderings of the Tata Harrier floating around on the internet before, but none quite like the one we have here. Lift-kit mod jobs on SUVs are a fairly common practice but have you seen SUVs modified with lowered suspension and widebody kits? Well, here we have an example of a Tata Harrier, as imagined by Zephyr Designz, that sits hugging the ground and looks scintillating with its widebody kit.

This is a digital rendering of the Tata Harrier that has been imagined as a cross-country estate and we must admit this body type really suits the Harrier. The starting point of this rendering must have been a Harrier Dark Edition, as is evident from the all-black theme on the outside. The all-black treatment is contrasted only by a silver skid plate on the front bumper and chrome trim on the rear bumper. However, what really catches your attention are the flared front and rear wheel arches, courtesy of the widebody kit.

The wheel arches stick out quite a bit, which means this Harrier comes with increased front and rear tracks. The wheel arches have been sculpted and contoured beautifully to merge with the rest of the bodywork. There are not many other exterior cosmetic modifications, but it's just the flared wheel arches making a world of difference to the look of the Harrier. The wheels housed within these arches look equally stunning. The blacked-out multi-spoke alloy wheels with low-profile slick tyres further up its sporty appeal.

The real party trick of this Harrier has to be its air suspension. When at its lowest setting, it gives the Harrier a beautiful, hunkered-down estate-like silhouette. Harrier's coupe-like roofline further enhances the estate-like look. Speaking of mechanical upgrades, this Harrier also gets uprated brakes with larger discs and callipers. Lastly, for some added practicality, this Harrier also comes fitted with a roof carrier which looks very similar to the one Tata Motors already offers as a genuine accessory.

Although this is only a digital rendering, these modifications wouldn't be very difficult to carry out on the Harrier in the real world. Speaking of which, in the real world, the Tata Harrier is on sale with a 2.0L 4-cylinder oil burner. The turbocharged diesel engine is capable of developing a rated power output of 170 PS and 350 Nm of max torque. There are two transmission choices on offer – 6-speed MT and 6-speed automatic. With prices starting at INR 13.99 lakh, the Harrier tops out at INR 20.46 lakh.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for such crazy mods and other four-wheeler news.