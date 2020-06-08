Royal Enfield bikes are usually the go-to-machines for several motorcycle customisers. Their simple construction, uncomplicated electricals, and sturdy build quality allow custom bike builders to covert their imagination into reality. We’ve come across several modified Royal Enfields in the past, however, this enticing Low-Ride Cruiser is something different; so much so that it is almost unbelievable that it is based on a Royal Enfield 350.

The Low-Ride Cruiser is a creation of XLNC Customs. Based in New Delhi, XLNC Customs was founded by the two brothers Ikvinder Devgun & Amrik Singh Devgun. These guys have been in the motorcycle modification business for over a decade now. They have built various fantastic custom motorcycles and the Low-Ride Cruiser is one of them.

First look at the Low-Ride Cruiser and you can’t really say that the donor bike is a Royal Enfield 350. It seems that the Devgun brothers have replaced everything but the engine of the original ‘Thumper’. As per XLNC Customs, all the custom parts that have been installed on this build, are made in-house. Nothing has been picked up from the aftermarket, which is quite commendable.

As the name suggests, the Low-Ride Cruiser has a low saddle height and a cruiser-style riding stance. One of the most attractive features of this custom bike is the fuel tank. It’s uniquely-designed and somehow manages to gel with the motorcycle’s overall look pretty well. XLNC Customs have also added a faux radiator grille which is clearly present only for aesthetic purposes and we must say that it does its job brilliantly.

Some of the other custom parts that have been incorporated in the Low-Ride Crusier include footpegs, bar-end mirrors, handlebar raisers, headlamp and LED taillamp, licence plate holder, and exhaust. As you can see, there is no instrument cluster on the bike. As for the rubbers, the Pirelli Diablo Rosso II tyres are on duty here. To complete the alluring stance of the Low-Ride Crusier, XLNC Customs painted the bike in matte black.

[Image source: Facebook]