Ayrton Senna Miniseries Trailer Released, Coming on Netflix in 2024

Netflix has marked the eve of the 30th anniversary of Ayrton Senna's untimely death by releasing the first trailer for its highly anticipated scripted miniseries, offering fans a glimpse into the life and career of the legendary Formula 1 driver.

The two-minute trailer opens with Gabriel Leone portraying Senna, preparing for the 1991 Brazilian Grand Prix in his McLaren MP4/6. This race, where Senna clinched his inaugural win at his home Grand Prix and went on to secure his third world championship, sets the stage for the series.

As the trailer progresses, viewers are taken on a journey through Senna's childhood, with glimpses of his early years interwoven with his racing aspirations. Scenes of a young Senna imagining himself as a championship-winning driver flash across the screen as he navigates the Interlagos circuit.

The trailer culminates with an emotional moment as Senna crosses the finish line to win his home Grand Prix for the first time, despite his car being stuck in sixth gear—an iconic feat in motorsport history.

According to Netflix, the series will delve into Senna's racing career, from his early days in the Formula Ford championship in England to his tragic death at Imola in 1994. A core focus of the story will be Senna's volatile relationship with his rival and part-time teammate, Alain Prost.

In addition to Senna, the series will feature portrayals of other Formula 1 legends, including Nelson Piquet, James Hunt, and Niki Lauda. Leone, who portrays Senna, is a fellow Brazilian actor known for his role as Alfonso de Portago in Michael Mann's "Ferrari."

While Netflix has not yet announced an official release date for the series, it has confirmed that it will premiere later this year, promising an immersive and captivating tribute to one of the greatest drivers in F1 history.

