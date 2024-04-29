Kia EV9 Wins Coveted Red Dot: ‘Best of the Best’ Award

The Kia EV9 has been recognized with the prestigious ‘Best of the Best’ award at the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2024 in the Cars and Motorcycles category. Success at the highest level of the global design competition acknowledges the contribution Kia as a brand, and the EV9 in particular, has made to setting exceptional standards of design innovation.

The Red Dot: ‘Best of the Best’ award, presented only to the most pioneering designs, further validates the success of the Kia design team in creating the EV9, the brand’s first flagship electric SUV.

The EV9 represents the essence of Kia's 'Opposites United’ design philosophy, presenting a harmonious combination of futuristic design, highly advanced technology, and sustainable values. Harnessing the creative tension generated by the divergent values of nature and modernity to deliver a harmonious whole, ‘Opposites United’ provides Kia’s designers with a framework through which to fuse a unique combination of sleek, sculptural shapes and assured, assertive geometry, delivering a strikingly contemporary yet graceful aesthetic.

The Red Dot Design Award is one of the most highly sought-after seals of design quality. Each year, a jury of international experts examines the submissions for design quality and degree of innovation. This year, the jury acknowledged the creative influence of Kia’s ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy, highlighting the EV9’s successful exterior design, contemporary character, and strong classic lines.

Since its launch in 2023, the Kia EV9’s design values and customer appeal have been critically acclaimed on numerous occasions. Earlier this year, the flagship SUV achieved double success at the World Car Awards 2024 as the overall winner (‘World Car of the Year’) and the best electric vehicle (‘World Electric Vehicle’). Other awards include: ‘Women's World Car of the Year 2024,’ ‘German Luxury Car of the Year 2024,’ ‘Golden Steering Wheel 2023’ (Family Cars category), TopGear.com Awards ‘Family Car of the Year 2023’ as well as the titles ‘UK Car of the Year 2024’ and ‘North American Utility Vehicle of the Year 2024.’