BMW Streamlines Model Names: "i" Dropped from Petrol Cars

For decades, BMW has adorned its gas-powered models with the iconic "i" at the end of their names, signifying fuel injection technology. However, in a strategic move, BMW is bidding farewell to the familiar letter.

Originally, the "i" denoted the transition from carbureted to fuel-injected engines, distinguishing models like the 325i and 540i. But with carburetors long gone and the "i" brand associated with BMW's electric vehicles, the company is redefining its nomenclature.

The decision was confirmed by a BMW executive to BMWBlog, revealing that the next-generation X3 will be designated as the M50, departing from the current M40i naming convention.

Bernd Köber, Senior Vice President BMW Brand and Product Management, Connected Company, explained that BMW aims to reserve the "i" for its electric vehicles. This strategic shift aims to avoid customer confusion in a lineup where an i5 could be fully electric while a 540i runs on gas.

The lowercase "i" has been a heritage marker, but it's also a well-established property under BMW's electric sub-brand. The clarity in naming conventions is evident; an "i5" unmistakably denotes an electric 5 Series.

While the timing for the complete removal of the "i" from gas-powered models remains uncertain, enthusiasts may soon witness a shift from models like the "330i" to simply "330." This change marks the end of an era, as the "i" has become synonymous with BMW's gas-powered lineup.

As BMW pivots towards electrification, the removal of the "i" signifies a streamlined approach to model names, aligning them with the company's evolving vision for the future of mobility.

Source: BMWBlog via Motor1