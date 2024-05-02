New BMW M4 Competition M xDrive Arrives in India

The new BMW M4 Competition M xDrive has been launched in India. The car will be available in the country as a Completely Built-Up (CBU) model and can be booked at the BMW dealership network and through BMW Online Shop.

At the heart of the new BMW M4 Competition M xDrive is the BMW M TwinPower Turbo S58 six-cylinder in-line petrol engine. This high-revving 3.0-litre powerplant offers dynamic power delivery and a rich, signature M sound. It is also combined with intelligent four-wheel drive M xDrive. The engine generates maximum output of 530 hp and peak torque of 650 Nm with 0-100 kmph acceleration in just 3.5 seconds.

A distinctive feature in the interior is the new three-spoke M leather steering wheel. It now comes with a flattened bottom section as well as a red 12 o’clock marker along with carbon fiber accents. Moreover, for the first time, an M Alcantara steering wheel is available optionally, with the same design and range of functions. The expansive BMW Curved Display with Operating System 8.5 can be controlled with a simple touch or voice activated BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant.

The new CSL Style taillights inspired from M4 CSL, with their intricate woven LED pattern provide an even greater appeal. M Shadow Line lights featuring dark accents inside are also available as an option. A new design of the surrounding surface of the both the BMW logo and the M logo at the rear add further subtle accents for sophisticated elegance. The base of the BMW logo is now finished in High Gloss Black. The BMW M GmbH brand logo situated on the read lid has been complemented by a silver surround. An M graphic for the front and rear painted in a contrasting colour is available as an option.

The new BMW M4 Competition M xDrive is available at an ex-showroom price of INR 1,53,00,000.