Limited-Edition Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Caught on Camera

Late last year, Royal Enfield and its official importer in Italy, Valentino Motor Company (VMC), had come together and introduced limited-edition models of the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. These variants were created by the companies to celebrate their 5 successful years of business and made available only in Italy.

Royal Enfield and Valentino Motor Company (VMC) provided six unique colour options for the limited edition Interceptor 650. These included Green and Black, Matte Black, Matte Bronze and Black, Matte Military Green and Black, Matte Gray and Black, and Gray and Black. Out of these, the Green and Black variant has been caught on camera.

We can see in the video that the limited-edition Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 looks quite elegant in the Green and Black colour scheme. However, it’s not just the paintwork that makes this motorcycle different from the regular variant. Royal Enfield and Valentino Motor Company (VMC) had also given the bike a blacked-out appearance.

In this limited-edition Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, several chrome parts such as the dual-exhausts, engine cover of both sides, engine head covers, front brake and clutch levers, and headlight dome have been painted black. Apart from that, the motorcycle also uses official Royal Enfield accessories that include the tall fly screen, touring rearview mirrors, engine crash guard, fork gaiters, bash plate, and matte black intake cover kit. The custom red colour on the brake calipers is also a nice touch.

The limited-edition Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 has a more appealing presence than that of the stock model. Unfortunately, it was made available only in Italy. However, we have seen several Interceptor 650 owners in India who have given their motorcycles a similar blacked-out treatment for a sportier look.

Royal Enfield has updated the Interceptor 650 for MY2021. The new model of the twin-cylinder motorcycle comes with attractive colour options. It’s available with blacked-out rims and mudguards in single-tone colour variants that add to the overall visual appeal of the motorcycle.

