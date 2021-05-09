Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Tastefully Modified into Dual-Purpose Bike

Here’s a Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 that has been tastefully modified into a dual-purpose motorcycle. With some parts borrowed from the Royal Enfield Himalayan, this machine promises to deliver the best of both motorbikes. Called the Laila, it is the work of the East India Motorcycle Revolution or EIMOR Customs. Based in Hyderabad, these guys are in the motorcycle customisation business for the last decade.

As can be seen in the pictures, Laila features several aftermarket and custom-built parts. For instance, the TEC Stinger 2x1 full system exhaust not only looks cool but also helped to reduce the overall weight of the machine by 14kg. Similarly, the seat and the skid plate has been done in fibreglass whereas the side body panels are of aluminium.

The biggest change in this modified Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is the suspension. It is fitted with Royal Enfield Himalayan front tubes with a YSS fork enhancement kit. At the back is the YSS monoshock designed for the Himalayan. EIMOR has mentioned that installing the monoshock was the trickiest part. They had to find the balance between the ground clearance and saddle height. Also, to accommodate the monoshock, many arrangements had to be done. For example, the stock swingarm and frame were altered.

This modified Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is running on a 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel. For the tyres, we have the dual-purpose Metzeler Karoo. EIMOR Customs has also used a high-performance K&N air filter. They have also created a custom engine and fuel tank guard which we think could have been made better and doesn’t gel with the otherwise fantastic job.

For aesthetics, Laila flaunts its Pearl White fuel tank with red and white pinstriping and the Royal Enfield logo. The Ducati Red colour on the chassis adds a good contrast. Most of the other parts are finished in matte black. We can also see that the stock rearview mirrors have been replaced by high-quality aftermarket units. The addition of knuckle guards also enhances the bike’s overall visual stance.

We would like to hear your comments about this modified Royal Enfield Interceptor 650.