Leaked spec-sheet reveals performance numbers of BS-VI Vespa 125 and 150

More details about the upcoming, BS-VI compliant Vespa scooter continue to emerge ahead of its (yet-to-be-announced) Indian launch. The latest details come from Rushlane who published the photographs of the technical specifications sheet of the BS-VI compliant Vespa 125 and Vespa 150 models.
The leaked spec-sheet gives a look at the performance numbers and other hardware specifications of the upcoming Vespa scooters. According to the leaked data, the 124.45 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, SOHC, 3-valve, fuel-injected motor on the Vespa 125 range will deliver 7.30 kW (9.92 PS) of peak power at 7,500 rpm and 9.60 Nm of maximum torque at 5,500 rpm. The Vespa 150 series, on the other hand, will draw 7.7 kW (10.45 PS) of maximum power at 7,600 rpm and 10.60 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm from its 149.5 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, SOHC, 3-valve, fuel-injected engine.
In comparison, the BS-IV compliant Vespa 125's engine made 7.1 kW (9.65 PS) at 7,250 rpm and 9.9 Nm at 6,250 rpm. The BS-IV Vespa 150's engine delivered 7.4 kW (10.06 PS) at 6,750 rpm and 10.9 Nm at 5,000 rpm.
Apart from the mechanical upgrades, the BS-VI Vespa range will not feature many visual changes. However, despite the limited visual and feature list upgrade, the BS-VI Vespa range will be way pricier. A leaked list had revealed the differences in the prices of the outgoing models against the BS-VI range. Check out the list below:
|Model
|BS-VI Version
|BS-IV Version
|Difference
|Urban Club
|INR 93,035
|INR 74,831
|INR 18,204
|Notte Matte Black
|INR 93,035
|NA
|NA
|LX
|INR 96,615
|NA
|NA
|ZX CBS
|INR 1,00,687
|INR 92,977
|INR 7,710
|VXL 125 CBS
|INR 1,10,345
|NA
|NA
|SXL 125 CBS
|INR 1,13,592
|INR 96,278
|INR 17,314
|SXL 125 CBS Matte Yellow
|INR 1,14,561
|INR 97,352
|INR 17,209
|SXL 125 CBS Matte Red
|INR 1,15,576
|INR 97,352
|INR 18,224
|VXL 150 ABS
|INR 1,22,664
|INR 1,03,730
|INR 18,934
|SXL 150 ABS
|INR 1,26,650
|INR 1,07,781
|INR 18,869
|SXL 150 ABS Matte Red
|INR 1,27,619
|INR 1,08,852
|INR 18,767
|Elegant 150 ABS
|INR 1,32,917
|INR 1,14,253
|INR 18,664
The hardware specifications, too, will remain unaltered, and the new Vespa range will continue to use single-arm with helical spring at the front and double-action shock absorber at the back. Braking department will comprise drum brakes (149 mm front/140 mm rear) as standard, while a 200 mm front disc will be available as an option. The 125 range will use CBS tech, while the 150 products will be equipped with ABS.
