Leaked spec-sheet reveals performance numbers of BS-VI Vespa 125 and 150

More details about the upcoming, BS-VI compliant Vespa scooter continue to emerge ahead of its (yet-to-be-announced) Indian launch. The latest details come from Rushlane who published the photographs of the technical specifications sheet of the BS-VI compliant Vespa 125 and Vespa 150 models.

The leaked spec-sheet gives a look at the performance numbers and other hardware specifications of the upcoming Vespa scooters. According to the leaked data, the 124.45 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, SOHC, 3-valve, fuel-injected motor on the Vespa 125 range will deliver 7.30 kW (9.92 PS) of peak power at 7,500 rpm and 9.60 Nm of maximum torque at 5,500 rpm. The Vespa 150 series, on the other hand, will draw 7.7 kW (10.45 PS) of maximum power at 7,600 rpm and 10.60 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm from its 149.5 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, SOHC, 3-valve, fuel-injected engine.

In comparison, the BS-IV compliant Vespa 125's engine made 7.1 kW (9.65 PS) at 7,250 rpm and 9.9 Nm at 6,250 rpm. The BS-IV Vespa 150's engine delivered 7.4 kW (10.06 PS) at 6,750 rpm and 10.9 Nm at 5,000 rpm.

Apart from the mechanical upgrades, the BS-VI Vespa range will not feature many visual changes. However, despite the limited visual and feature list upgrade, the BS-VI Vespa range will be way pricier. A leaked list had revealed the differences in the prices of the outgoing models against the BS-VI range. Check out the list below:

Model BS-VI Version BS-IV Version Difference Urban Club INR 93,035 INR 74,831 INR 18,204 Notte Matte Black INR 93,035 NA NA LX INR 96,615 NA NA ZX CBS INR 1,00,687 INR 92,977 INR 7,710 VXL 125 CBS INR 1,10,345 NA NA SXL 125 CBS INR 1,13,592 INR 96,278 INR 17,314 SXL 125 CBS Matte Yellow INR 1,14,561 INR 97,352 INR 17,209 SXL 125 CBS Matte Red INR 1,15,576 INR 97,352 INR 18,224 VXL 150 ABS INR 1,22,664 INR 1,03,730 INR 18,934 SXL 150 ABS INR 1,26,650 INR 1,07,781 INR 18,869 SXL 150 ABS Matte Red INR 1,27,619 INR 1,08,852 INR 18,767 Elegant 150 ABS INR 1,32,917 INR 1,14,253 INR 18,664

The hardware specifications, too, will remain unaltered, and the new Vespa range will continue to use single-arm with helical spring at the front and double-action shock absorber at the back. Braking department will comprise drum brakes (149 mm front/140 mm rear) as standard, while a 200 mm front disc will be available as an option. The 125 range will use CBS tech, while the 150 products will be equipped with ABS.

