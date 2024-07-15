Lamborghini Urus SE Hybrid to Launch in India on August 9

Lamborghini is bringing the Urus SE to India on August 9, 2024. This performance SUV, which made its global debut in April, now includes a hybrid powertrain.

The Urus SE features a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine combined with a plug-in hybrid system, delivering an impressive 789 BHP and 950 Nm of torque. Paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, the SUV can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds and achieve a top speed of 312 km/h. It also includes a 25.9 kWh lithium-ion battery, providing up to 60 km of electric-only driving.

Cosmetic updates on the Urus SE include slimmer LED headlamps with a new light signature, a reworked front bumper, and a redesigned rear fascia with a black insert. Customers can choose from 21-inch, 22-inch, or 23-inch wheels. Inside, the SUV now boasts a 12.3-inch central touchscreen, replacing the previous 10.1-inch unit, and features updated AC vents and a refined dashboard design.

