Lamborghini's Next Supercar to Feature Hybrid Twin-Turbo V8 Engine

Lamborghini's next super sports car, codenamed "634," will join the High Performance Electrified Vehicle (HPEV) lineup, succeeding the Huracán with a groundbreaking hybrid twin-turbo V8 engine. This new powerhouse features three electric motors and an advanced eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox, first seen in the Lamborghini Revuelto.

Designed from the ground up in Sant’Agata Bolognese, the twin-turbo V8 aims to exceed the performance and driving excitement of the current Huracán. The 4.0-liter engine delivers an astounding 800 CV at up to 10,000 rpm and generates 730 Nm of torque between 4,000 and 7,000 rpm. This combination promises a racing engine experience with high power and specific torque.

The rear electric system integrates seamlessly with the combustion engine, producing 300 Nm and 110 kW at 3,500 rpm. This setup maintains compact dimensions and low weight, ensuring top performance.

A unique focus on sound design ensures the new V8 provides a distinctive auditory experience, enhancing the driving sensation with a crescendo of volume and frequency at high revs.

Set to launch in 2024, the Lamborghini 634 marks another milestone in Lamborghini's 'Direzione Cor Tauri' program, following the debut of the Revuelto and the upcoming Urus SE. This initiative is driving the brand towards full electrification, starting in 2023.