Lamborghini Opens Luxurious Mayfair Showroom in London’s Berkeley Square

Lamborghini has opened its newest flagship showroom in London’s prestigious Berkeley Square, marking another milestone for the Italian marque in the UK. The grand opening of Lamborghini Mayfair was led by Chairman and CEO Stephan Winkelmann, joined by VIP guests and enthusiasts from across the country.

The new showroom is owned and operated by HR Owen, one of the UK’s leading luxury automotive groups, which also manages Lamborghini dealerships in South Kensington, Manchester, Pangbourne, and Hatfield. The Mayfair outlet stands out with its Ad Personam lounge, offering clients a bespoke experience to personalise their cars with Europe’s largest dealer display of Lamborghini’s colours, trims, and finishes.

Guests at the launch were treated to a stunning lineup of Lamborghini’s latest and most exclusive models. The ‘few-off’ Lamborghini Fenomeno, the most powerful Lamborghini ever built with only 29 units sold worldwide, took centre stage. Also on display was the new Temerario, featuring an all-new V8 twin-turbo hybrid powertrain, along with the V12-powered Revuelto and the plug-in hybrid Urus SE SUV.

The Mayfair showroom also features an exclusive hospitality area and 3D configurator that allows clients to visualise their custom Lamborghini in real-time. With this new facility, Lamborghini reinforces its commitment to bespoke luxury, cutting-edge design, and an immersive ownership experience for its elite clientele in the heart of London.