Lamborghini Opens New Showroom in Marbella’s Luxury Hub

Lamborghini has officially opened its third dealership in Spain with the launch of Lamborghini Marbella, located in the upscale Puerto Banús area. Spanning 270 square meters across two levels, the showroom blends Italian automotive excellence with the coastal elegance of southern Spain.

The grand opening was marked by an exclusive event attended by CEO Stephan Winkelmann and CMO Federico Foschini, where guests experienced Lamborghini’s latest icons — including the Revuelto V12 HPEV, Urus SE Super SUV, and the bespoke Temerario.

A major highlight was the showcase of the Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63, a high-performance yacht inspired by the Sián. The evening featured flamenco performances, a seaside dinner, and a DJ set, culminating in the illumination of Puerto Banús' control tower with the Lamborghini logo.

The new facility not only displays Lamborghini’s fully hybridized lineup, but also includes a 730-square-meter workshop to cater to servicing needs. With large glass façades and premium personalization services, Lamborghini Marbella aims to be a key destination for enthusiasts and buyers on the Iberian Peninsula.