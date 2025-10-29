Lamborghini Day Japan 2025 Unveils the Ferocious Fenomeno and a Bespoke Revuelto

Automobili Lamborghini turned heads in Tokyo as it hosted Lamborghini Day Japan 2025 at Ariake Urban Sports Park, marking the Asia-Pacific debut of the Fenomeno limited edition and a one-off Revuelto Ad Personam. The event brought together over 500 owners, enthusiasts, and media, with more than 100 Lamborghinis parading through Tokyo’s streets — a true supercar spectacle.

The Fenomeno steals the spotlight as a hyper-exclusive model, limited to just 29 units. Under the hood lies an 835 CV naturally aspirated V12, paired with three electric motors delivering an extra 245 CV — a combined output of 1,080 CV. This electrified beast rockets from 0–100 km/h in just 2.4 seconds and peaks at 350 km/h. Lamborghini also debuts new tech with the Fenomeno, including a 6D sensor and CCM-R Plus carbon-ceramic brakes, both firsts for the brand.

The Revuelto Ad Personam showcased a striking Bianco Asopo to Rosso Khonsu gradient, a longitudinal fade that’s a first for Lamborghini. The red and white tones pay tribute to Japanese culture, symbolizing celebration and good fortune.

The outdoor showcase displayed Lamborghini’s latest hybrid lineup — the Revuelto, Temerario, and Urus SE — alongside legendary limited-run icons such as the Reventón, Centenario, Sián, and Countach LPI 800-4.