Hyundai Tucson Named 2025 Best Compact SUV for Families

For the fourth consecutive year, the Hyundai Tucson has been crowned Best Compact SUV for Families by U.S. News & World Report. The annual rankings evaluate over 100 vehicles based on safety, reliability, comfort, space, and family-friendly features.

Hyundai's commitment to safety and innovation played a key role in securing the award. "The Tucson offers the most standard and available safety features in its class, along with family-focused additions like USB-C charging ports and wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay," said Ricky Lao, Director of Product Planning at Hyundai Motor North America.

According to Alex Kwanten, Managing Editor at U.S. News, the Tucson’s spacious cabin, cargo capacity, safety scores, and intuitive technology make it a top family choice. With new interior and tech updates for 2025, Tucson continues to raise the bar in the compact SUV segment.