Triumph Trident 660 Launched in India - Most Affordable Triumph Model

After being globally unveiled last year, the all-new Triumph Trident 660 has finally reached the Indian market. The handsome middleweight roadster has been launched in our country today. It’s the most affordable Triumph model in the British brand’s product catalogue.

The new Triumph Trident 660 is expected to be a great overall package. However, it has been in the news primarily because of its sweet inline 3-cylinder engine. Triumph says that this 660cc motor has 67 new components. It features 12 valves and DOHC. The liquid-cooled mill has been tuned to pump out 81PS of max power at 10,250rpm and 64Nm of peak torque at 6250rpm. For the transmission, there’s a 6-speed gearbox. The service interval of this engine has been set at 16,000km and Triumph is providing 2 years/unlimited mileage warranty.

Also Read: 2021 Triumph Bonneville Street Twin Launched in India

Being an entry-level motorcycle, the Triumph Trident 660 doesn’t come with a whole bunch of advanced electronics, however, it does get switchable traction control, two riding modes (rain and road), and dual-channel ABS. A single-pod, fully-digital instrument console is fitted above the full-LED circular headlamp with integrated LED DRLs. Moving towards the centre, we have a nicely sculpted 14L fuel tank with neatly designed knee recesses. Further back, there’s a good-looking LED taillamp and down below a rear tyre hugger carries the license plate holder and side turn LED indicators.

In terms of equipment, the Triumph Trident 660’s suspension system includes Showa 41mm USD separate function forks (SFF) at the front and Showa monoshock RSU, with preload adjustment. The braking department is handled by Nissin two-piston sliding calipers accompanied by twin 310mm floating discs up-front and Nissin single-piston sliding caliper with a single 255mm rotor at the back.

The Triumph Trident 660 is available in four colours options - Silver Ice & Diablo Red, Matt Jet Black & Matt Silver Ice, Crystal White, and Sapphire Black. All of them have been priced at INR 6.95 lakh*. Bookings are open from today. The new motorcycle is also available at easy EMI options starting at INR 9,999.

For more Triumph news and other two-wheeler updates, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom