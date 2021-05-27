KTM 250 Duke Top Speed Test - Is it Faster than Suzuki Gixxer 250?

The KTM 250 Duke became quite a popular choice amongst the enthusiasts as it proved to be a balanced product that lies between the smaller KTM 200 Duke and the fierce KTM 390 Duke. With its funky looks and commendable performance, the 250 Duke managed to create its own space in the quarter-litre segment. Here’s a video that shows the top speed of the 250cc motorcycle. Is it faster than its closest rival, the Suzuki Gixxer 250? Let’s find out.

Before we dive into the video, let’s have a look at the KTM 250 Duke specs. The motorcycle draws power from a 248.8cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that pumps out 30PS of max power at 9,000 rpm and 24Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. It’s the same engine that can also be found in the Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250.

Also Read: KTM 250 Duke vs Vitpilen 250 Drag Race - Streetfighter vs Cafe Racer

We can see in the footage that the KTM 250 Duke is able to do 45 kmph in the first gear. In the second gear, it goes up to 71 kmph whereas, in the third, it reaches 92 kmph. The rider pushes the motorcycle to a speed of 116 kmph before shifting into the fifth gear, in which he’s able to attain 134 kmph. From here on, the rate of increase in speed reduces because of the wind blast. And since the 250 Duke is a naked motorcycle, there isn’t any sort of wind protection. After keeping the throttle pinned wide open for many seconds, the rider reaches a top speed of 149 kmph.

We recently came across a Suzuki Gixxer 250 top speed video on which we’ve already posted an article. We can see in that video that the 250cc Gixxer manages to achieve a top speed of 151 kmph. This means that the KTM 250 Duke is almost as fast as the Gixxer 250. Now since we know that both motorcycles have similar performances, it would be interesting to see a drag race between them, wouldn’t it?

For more such interesting stories, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.