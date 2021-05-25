Suzuki Gixxer 250 Top Speed Test - Impressive Figure for a 250cc Naked?

One of the key attributes of the Suzuki Gixxer 250 is its engine. The refinement of the 249cc single-cylinder motor is quite commendable. The oil-cooled mill comes with a SOHC setup and is capable of delivering 26.5 PS of max power at 9300 rpm and 22.2 Nm of peak torque at 7300 rpm. These are some healthy output figures for an engine of this size. It’d be interesting to see how fast can the KTM 250 Duke rival go.

The above top speed test video has been uploaded by YouTuber “Suraj Verma”. We can see in the footage that the Suzuki Gixxer 250 manages to touch 50 kmph in the 1st gear. The 250cc naked motorcycle reaches 75 kmph in the 2nd gear whereas, in the 3rd, it attains 93 kmph. The rider pushes the bike to its limits and climbs up to 113 kmph in the 4th gear before shifting into the 5th that takes him to 133 kmph.

With the 6th gear engaged, the Suzuki Gixxer 250 rider gives it all. With the throttle wide open and body fully crouched, he’s able to keep gaining speed until the motorcycle maxes out at 151 kmph which is a good number for a 250cc naked motorcycle. Of course, being a naked model, it also takes its own sweet time to reach this figure. We wonder how fast the fully-faired Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 would be.

Apart from its refined engine, the Suzuki Gixxer 250 is also known for its interesting features. For instance, it comes equipped with a fully digital instrument cluster with a negative display. For enhanced braking, it has a dual-channel ABS. The twin-port exhaust adds to the sporty look of the motorcycle. We also like the full-LED headlamp and LED tail lamp of the Gixxer 250.

The Suzuki Gixxer 250 is currently available in two colour options - Metallic Triton Blue and Metallic Matte Black. Both of them costs INR 1,67,700 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

