KTM 250 Duke vs Vitpilen 250 Drag Race - Streetfighter vs Cafe Racer

Representing KTM in the quarter-litre naked segment is the 250 Duke. It is a good option that falls between the 200 Duke and 390 Duke. Another tempting name in the 250cc class is the Husqvarna Vitpilen 250. Known for its dynamic design and cafe racer styling, this motorcycle has been able to find a firm place in the highly competitive quarter-litre category. Today, we have a video that tries to show us which of the two, the 250 Duke and Vipilen 250, is faster. Let’s get started, shall we?

The drag race video has been uploaded by YouTuber KSC Vlogs. It has been told in the footage that there is around a 23kg weight difference between the two riders. It’s quite a substantial amount that is likely to play a significant role in the drag races. As usual, two attempts are made.

In the first attempt, it’s the Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 that gets a good start. It appears that the KTM 250 Duke rider messed up with the launch and, thus, falls behind. However, he manages to pick up the pace and overtake the Husky. We can see in the footage that the KTM is able to create a good gap, however, the Vitpilen is pushed harder and manages to come closer thanks to its strong top-end. After reaching speeds of over 150km/h, the Husqvarna gets past the KTM and eventually wins the race.

For the second race, the riders switch motorcycles. This time both bikes get off the mark almost together. The Husky manages to climb up speed much faster and, hence, take the lead. However, the rider has to slow down because of some traffic which gives the KTM an advantage as it passes by. Interestingly, the Vitpilen comes back in the form and manages to not only catch the KTM but also overtake it at a high speed and wins the race.

Both the KTM 250 Duke and Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 draw power from the same engine - a 248.8cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor that pumps out 30PS of max power at 9,000 rpm and 24Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. Perhaps, the Husky won both races because of the difference in the riders’ weight.

