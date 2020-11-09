Upcoming KTM 250 Adventure spied at a dealership, launch soon

The new KTM 250 Adventure has been spied at a dealership. The quarter-litre adventure motorcycle is expected to be launched in India very soon. The unofficial bookings of the same are already underway.

The KTM 250 Adventure spy shots here have been sent to us by one of our avid readers, Manoj. The images have captured the 250cc dual-sport motorcycle in its orange livery, which is undoubtedly KTM’s colour. The new motorbike is likely to be made available in a black paint scheme as well. The upcoming younger sibling of the KTM 390 Adventure will feature a split seat arrangement. It will also have split rear grab rails. The riding stance will be upright and relaxed that should help riders during long-distance touring.

Also Read: KTM RC 200 now available in a brand-new colour option

While the 250 Adventure borrows the halogen headlamp set up from the KTM 250 Duke, thankfully, the instrument cluster has been taken from the 390 Duke/390 Adventure. Most probably, it will contain the same number of features.

Bringing the 250 Adventure to life will be a single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. This 250cc motor is the same unit that also powers the Bajaj Dominar 250, Husqvarna 250 Twins, and 250 Duke. It comes with fuel injection and is capable of delivering a maximum power of 30 bhp and a peak torque of 25 Nm. For the transmission, it is accompanied by a 6-speed gearbox.

As for the KTM 250 Adventure price, the Austrian company is expected to go for a competitive figure to lure in as many buyers as possible and become one of the top brands in the segment. Considering that the 250 Duke retails at INR 2.09 lakh*, its adventure sibling’s price should remain under the INR 2.50 lakh* mark. What do you guys think?

For more KTM news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom