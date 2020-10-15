KTM 250 Adventure unofficial bookings start ahead of launch

The unofficial bookings of the KTM 250 Adventure have commenced. This indicates that the launch of the new dual-sport motorcycle should happen very soon.

Several KTM dealerships have started accepting bookings for the upcoming 250 Adventure. It is being said that the refundable token amount for the quarter-litre ADV varies from INR 1000-5000 depending on the dealership. KTM is expected to launch the younger sibling of the 390 Adventure, perhaps, as soon as next week to benefit from the ongoing festive season in the country.

The upcoming KTM 250 Adventure borrows several parts and components from the 390 Adventure. However, to keep the costs of the motorcycle in check, the Austrian company has cut some corners. For example, instead of the full-LED headlight, the 250cc Adventure will feature the halogen headlight set up from the old 250 Duke. Also, cornering ABS and ride-by-wire technology have not been included in the 250 Adventure. KTM has also swapped the Continental tyres with a pair from MRF.

In the new ADV, KTM will use the same 250cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that powers the 250 Duke. The fuel-injected motor is capable of producing 30 bhp and 25 Nm. For the transmission, there will be a 6-speed gearbox. This engine can also be found in the Dominar 250, Svartpilen 250, and Vitpilen 250.

Speculations suggest that KTM could price the new 250 Adventure quite competitively to lure in as many buyers as possible, especially during the festive season. It is expected to fall in the INR 2.40-2.50 lakh (ex-showroom) price bracket. There will be two colours options - Orange and Black. KTM’s latest addition in its Indian product line-up should be able to compete with the likes of Royal Enfield Himalayan and the recently launched and very temptingly-priced BS6 BMW G 310 GS, at least in terms of pricing.

For more KTM news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.