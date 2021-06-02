Yamaha FZ 25 (Suzuki Gixxer 250 Rival) Receives Massive Price Cut

If you have been planning to buy a brand-new Yamaha FZ 25, perhaps, now would be a good time. The Suzuki Gixxer 250 rival has received a massive price cut and thus has become much more affordable.

India Yamaha has revised the pricing of the FZ 25. The quarter-litre motorcycle previously used to retail at INR 1,53,600*. It’s now available at INR 1,34,800*. That’s a price reduction of a whopping INR 18,800!

Also Read: Are Yamaha Tracer Sports-Tourer Models Coming to India?

Model Old Price* New Price* Price Reduction Yamaha FZ 25 INR 1,53,600 INR 1,34,800 INR 18,800

The reason behind the Yamaha FZ 25 price drop is said to be reduced input costs. The Japanese company has said in a statement that its team has managed to bring down the input costs and being a responsible manufacturer, India Yamaha has passed on the benefit to the customers. With this step, the brand aims to reach out to the potential audience by making the Yamaha FZ 25 more approachable.

Apart from the price reduction, no other changes have been implemented to the motorcycle. So, the Yamaha FZ 25 will continue to come with the same set of features and engine. Powering the motorbike is a 249cc single-cylinder, air-cooled motor that pumps out 20.8 PS of max power at 8000 rpm and 20.1 Nm of peak torque at 6000 rpm. For the transmission, there’s a 5-speed gearbox.

As for the features, the Yamaha FZ 25 comes with a bi-functional LED headlamp with LED DRLs, a fully digital instrument cluster with a negative LCD, under-cowling, advanced midship muffler cover, side stand engine cut off switch, 140mm wide rear tyre, and dual-channel ABS. The quarter-litre motorcycle is available in two colour options - Metallic Black and Racing Blue. Both costs the same.

For more Yamaha news and other two-wheeler updates, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi