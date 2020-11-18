KTM 250 Adventure will have an LCD instrument cluster & not a TFT display

The KTM 250 Adventure is an offspring of the KTM 390 Adventure and KTM 250 Duke. As a result, it features several parts and components that have been borrowed from its parents. However, the instrument cluster of the upcoming ADV appears to be a completely new unit.

For the 250 Adventure, KTM has not picked up the fully-digital old instrument cluster from the 250 Duke nor did it use the full-colour TFT display of the 390 Adventure. Since the 250 Adventure is like the middle ground between the 250cc Duke and 390 ADV, the Austrian company has come up with a new instrument cluster that somewhat falls in the middle ground as well.

Just like the 250 Duke, the 250 Adventure will also have an LCD instrument cluster. However, in shape and size, it will be identical to the ones that we have seen on the KTM 390 Duke and 390 Adventure and at the same time will not offer the same number of features. But it will still show a plethora of information such as a gear position indicator, clock, warning texts, tachometer, odometer, trip meter, and more. The 250 Adventure would also not get Bluetooth connectivity.

While KTM 250 Adventure price remains unknown as of now, it will certainly be below that of the 390 Adventure. Considering that, it seems KTM has done a pretty good job with the new LCD instrument cluster. What do you think of it? Let us know in the comments below.

Powering the upcoming KTM 250 Adventure will be a 248.8cc, liquid-cooled engine that also has homes in several other quarter-litre motorcycles like the 250 Duke, Bajaj Dominar 250, and Husqvarna 250 Twins. This single-cylinder mill is capable of churning out 30 PS of maximum power and 24 Nm of peak torque.

