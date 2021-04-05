KTM 1290 Super Duke RR to Break Cover Tomorrow?

KTM 1290 Super Duke RR has been under development for quite some time now. While the Austrian company had remained tight-lipped about the new motorcycle, a handful of spy images had surfaced on the internet a few weeks ago confirming the existence of the higher-spec sibling of the Super Duke. Now, the latest development tells us that the KTM 1290 Super Duke RR would break cover tomorrow, 6 April 2021.

KTM has released a new teaser video on its social media channels which shows us glimpses of a new motorcycle that appears to be a Super Duke. What makes us believe that it is the RR version of the naked beast is the Akrapovic exhaust which usually comes as an optional accessory with the R model. Also, based on earlier reports, KTM is expected to use a different exhaust in the 1290 Super Duke RR. This further strengthens the fact that the motorcycle in the teaser video is very likely the RR variant and it will be globally unveiled tomorrow.

Other details of the KTM 1290 Super Duke RR that we can figure out from the teaser video include an orange and silver dual-tone paint scheme, air ducts for the front rotors, braking system from Brembo, front brake lever protector, carbon-fibre end cap on Akrapovic muffler, and single-sided swingarm. The 1290 Super Duke RR is also expected to come equipped with forged wheels and several carbon-fibre parts to keep the overall weight as low as possible. It’s been speculated that the RR model would be around 10kg lighter than the R model.

As for the engine, the KTM 1290 Super Duke RR would use the same 1301cc, LC8, twin-cylinder engine, however, it would see some revisions to meet stricter emission regulations. It is expected to produce sound 180PS and 140Nm. In terms of electronics, the 1290 Super Duke RR would feature multiple riding modes, bi-directional quickshifter, keyless ignition, wheelie control, traction control, and more.

As far as the arrival of the KTM 1290 Super Duke RR in India is concerned, well, the hard truth is that it’s not going to happen; not in the near future.

