2021 KTM RC 390 Testing Continues, New Spy Shot Surfaces

It was just last month when IndianAutosBlog brought to you an exclusive picture of the new KTM RC 390 that was spotted in India for the first time. The prototype was spied at Chakan, Pune with no camouflage whatsoever and thus, revealed several key features of the upcoming motorcycle. Now, the new RC 390 has been spied once again.

The latest spy shot of the 2021 KTM RC 390 has been shared by “car.spyshots” on Instagram. Looking closely at the picture we can see the newly designed side-mounted exhaust that tells us that this test mule is of the upcoming RC 390 and not of the 2021 models of the RC 200 and RC 125. While the exhaust is visible, other key components are hidden behind white and black camouflage. However, thanks to the previous spy shots, we do have some idea about the changes that KTM would be incorporating in the new RC 390.

The 2021 KTM RC 390 would come equipped with a revised fairing that is likely to improve the motorcycle’s aerodynamics and impart a sharper look. The dual projector headlamps would be replaced by a single, most probably, LED unit that would be accompanied by LED DRLs on either side. The side turn indicators would be located near the headlamp as integral parts of the bodywork. KTM is also expected to redo the rider ergonomics in the updated RC 390. The motorcycle would become relatively friendlier to ride, unlike the current model which is more track-oriented.

Some of the other new features that would be included in the 2021 KTM RC 390 consist of redesigned alloy wheels, improved braking performance with the addition of a bigger and better front rotor, a bolt-on subframe similar to what we’ve seen in the KTM 390 Duke, new clip-on handlebars, and an updated instrument console.

Powering the 2021 KTM RC 390 would be the same 373cc single-cylinder engine that comes with the motorcycle’s current model. It is a high-compression, liquid-cooled motor that produces 44bhp and 35Nm.

For more KTM news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.