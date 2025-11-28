Škoda Elroq Hits 100,000 Production Milestone in Under a Year

Škoda Auto has rolled out the 100,000th Elroq, marking a major achievement for the all-electric compact SUV since production began in early 2025. The milestone vehicle—an Elroq RS finished in striking Mamba Green—left the assembly line at Mladá Boleslav, where Škoda builds the Elroq alongside the Enyaq and even the ICE-powered Octavia on a flexible mixed-production line.

The Elroq has quickly become one of Europe’s strongest EV performers. In the first three quarters of 2025, it ranked as Europe’s second best-selling BEV, contributing to Škoda delivering nearly 120,000 electric vehicles globally during the same period. It topped BEV charts in the Czech Republic, Denmark and Slovakia, and secured top-three positions in Austria, the Netherlands and Switzerland. In Germany—Škoda’s biggest market—the Elroq became the best-selling EV in October with 3,320 registrations, also leading European BEV sales in April, July and October.

The compact SUV’s success isn’t limited to sales. The Elroq has also been recognised globally, earning prestigious honours including the Red Dot Design Award. Most recently, it was crowned German Car of the Year 2026, impressing a jury of 40 automotive journalists with its balance of quality, efficiency, price-to-performance value, handling and powertrain refinement.