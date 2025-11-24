Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Hits 2 Million Production Milestone

Škoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL) has achieved a major landmark, crossing the 2 million production milestone in its 25-year journey in India. The accomplishment comes during the Group’s strongest business phase so far, with October 2025 recording the highest monthly performance since SAVWIPL was formed, reinforcing India’s growing strategic importance in its global operations.

A significant share of this success comes from the MQB-A0-IN platform, engineered and developed in India. More than 500,000 vehicles have been produced on this platform, which underpins key models such as the Škoda Kushaq, Slavia, Kylaq, and Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus. Impressively, the last half-million units were built in just 3.5 years, highlighting the strong demand for India-developed products.

Commercial performance across brands has been robust. Škoda Auto India recorded its best-ever 10-month sales, doubling year-on-year to reach 61,607 units in 2025. Volkswagen India also posted record results, with the Virtus achieving its highest monthly sales and capturing more than 40% share in the premium sedan segment over 40 months.

The Group’s luxury portfolio continues to drive strong brand presence. Bentley has begun a new chapter with dedicated operations under SAVWIPL and new showrooms in Mumbai and Bengaluru. Porsche India now serves over 4,400 customers and operates 13 sales outlets nationwide. Audi celebrated several milestones, including a Performance Car of the Year win for the RS Q8 and expansion of its Charge My Audi EV charging network to over 6,500 points. Meanwhile, Lamborghini delivered a record 113 cars in 2024 and completed its hybrid transition with the Temerario.

Exports remain a core pillar, with over 700,000 vehicles shipped from India to markets across Latin America, Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. SAVWIPL operates manufacturing facilities in Pune and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, supported by nearly €600 million in investment. The company continues to focus on localization, cost optimization, and operational efficiency as it positions India as both a major domestic player and a global export hub.