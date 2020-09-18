All-new Kia Sonet launched in India - Full price list & specs inside

The all-new Kia Sonet had created quite some hype in the Indian market ever since it made its global debut last month. You can get an idea of its popularity by the fact that Kia Motors recorded over 6000 bookings of the new Sonet in a single day. Clearly, the new Hyundai Venue rival became one of the highly awaited cars of the year. So after all the waiting, Kia Motors has finally launched its 3rd product in India, the Sonet.

Price

The Kia Sonet price starts at INR 6.71 lakh* for the base model and stretches all the way up to INR 11.99 lakh* for the range-topping variant. Following is a detailed variant-wise price table of the new Sonet:

Kia Sonet HTE HTK HTK+ HTX HTX+ GTX+ Smartstream G 1.2 petrol INR 6.71 lakh* (5MT) INR 7.59 lakh* (5MT) INR 8.45 lakh* (5MT) G 1.0 Turbo GDi INR 9.49 lakh* (6iMT) / INR 10.49 lakh* (7DCT) INR 9.99 lakh* (6iMT) INR 11.65 lakh* (6iMT) INR 11.99 lakh* (6iMT) Diesel 1.5 WGT INR 8.05 lakh* (6MT) INR 8.99 lakh* (6MT) INR 9.49 lakh* (6MT) INR 9.99 lakh* (6MT) INR 11.65 lakh* (6MT) INR 11.99 lakh* (6MT) Diesel VGT INR 10.39 lakh* (6AT)

Specs

Kia Motors is offering 3 engine options with the new Sonet. There’s a 1.0-litre turbo GDi, 1.2-litre petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel mill. For the transmission, 5-speed MT, 6-speed iMT, 6-speed MT, and 6-speed AT are the choices.

Following is a detailed table of the Kia Sonet specifications:

Aspect 1.0 Turbo GDi 1.5 CRDi VGT/WGT 1.2 Smartstream Displacement 998cc 1493cc 1197cc Power 118 bhp at 6000 rpm 113 bhp/99 bhp at 4000 rpm 82 bhp at 6300 rpm Torque 172 Nm at 1500-4000 rpm 250 Nm/240 Nm at 1500-2750 rpm 115 Nm at 4500 rpm Transmission 7-speed DCT/ 6-speed iMT 6-speed AT/6-speed MT 5-speed MT

The Kia Sonet will certainly give its rivals some sleepless nights. It will compete with the likes of the Ford EcoSport, Maruti Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, and Mahindra XUV300. The new Toyota Urban Cruiser and Nissan Magnite will also join the party very soon.

*Ex-showroom