Kia Sonet Makes Tremendous Start, 6,523 Units Booked On First Day Itself

Kia Sonet was unveiled to the masses on August 7, and almost everyone appreciated Kia’s efforts for the way it looks. Yesterday, on August 20, Kia Motors opened pre-bookings for the Sonet for Rs. 25,000. Today, Kia has announced that it has received a total of 6,523 bookings on the first day itself. With this figure, Sonet broke all the records of single-day bookings that South-Korean carmaker has registered till date. This figure also emphasizes on the craze that Indian masses possess for the sub-4m compact-SUVs.

On achieving this milestone, Mr. Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Kia Motors India, said:

“The tremendous response to the all-new Sonet proves that there is never a bad time to launch a good product. It also shows that the faith of Indian consumers in Brand Kia has grown leaps and bounds over just one year of our operation in India. With the Sonet, we offer customers a product that boasts world-class quality, powerful design, cutting-edge technology, unparalleled features and a staggering variety of options. I would like to assure the customers that Kia Motors is fully committed to delivering their Sonet in the least time possible with our Anantpur plant operating with optimum efficiency.”

The Sonet is expected to be the halo product for the Kia. Also, the Seltos’s success would surely act as an advantage for this compact-SUV. Based on Hyundai Venue’s platform, the Sonet looks completely different from its mechanical twin. It gets a distinctive design theme, which Kia refers to as ‘Wild by Design’.

On the front, it gets Kia-signature tiger-nose grille flanked by sleek LED headlamps. It also gets Heartbeat LED DRLs. On the sides, the reverse-inclined C-pillar is a new design element, which makes it look a little bigger than it actually is. The rear facet gets sleek LED taillamps with similar Heartbeat LED element as the LED DRLs. A reflector stip has also been used, which connects the tail lamps to each other. Overall, the Sonet looks like a baby Seltos with a distinctive identity.

Also Read - Upcoming Kia Sonet Compact SUV to Get Same 1.5-Litre Diesel Engine as Seltos

The Sonet will be sold with 3 engine options – 1.2L petrol, 1.0L turbo-petrol, and 1.5L diesel. There will be a total of 5 gearbox option on offer – 5-speed MT, 6-speed MT, 6-speed iMT, 6-speed AT, and 7-speed DCT. Once launched, the Sonet will rival the likes of Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Maruti Vitara Brezza, and Ford EcoSport.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Kia updates and other four-wheeler news.