All-New Kia Sonet Make Its World Debut Live On Youtube

Kia Motors disrupted the SUV segment in India when it launched the Seltos. Aiming to recreate the same success in the compact-SUV segment, Kia Motors India has premiered the all-new Kia Sonet. While the new sub-four metre SUV will be made in India and has design details inspired by Indian culture, the Kia Sonet will be a global model. Kia Motors will also be using its plant at Anantapur, Hyderabad as an export base for International markets.

Talking about the design, the Kia Sonet has designed keeping India’s younger generation in mind. At the front, the Kia Sonet’s sculpted hood takes inspiration from baby elephants and when viewed from above, it's creases give the impression of elephant tusks. The signature Tiger Nose grille also sees design influences from Indian culture with tusks-like design on the bezel and inspiration from Indian stepwells for the red inserts on GT line models. Flanking the grille on either side are LED headlights with a unique DRL glow pattern that emotes a tiger eyeline and a heartbeat design. The bumper design is also quite pronounced and features angular cutouts for ice cube-style LED fog lights and a faux skid plate in the middle. If we step to the side, the Kia Sonet shows off some mascular wheel arches to complement its overall butch look. You also get turbine-style five-spoke alloy wheels, which have a two-tone finish in the Tech Line variant and added red centre accents on GT Line variants. If you do choose the GT Line, you would also be greeted to red brake calipers to set off the sporty look. At the rear, the Kia Sonet gets quite a contemporary look. You get gloss back covers over the C-pillar to give the windshield a wrap-around look. Below this, you’ll find LED tail lights which also get a heartbeat design. Along with this, you also get a red strip connecting the two tail lamps for a one-piece look and which also helps accentuate the Kia Sonet’s width.

Step inside and the Kia Sonet is likely to impress the new-age buyers in this area as well. In terms of feature, ambience and quality, all the aspects of the Kia Sonet’s interior is made to appeal to the ‘young at heart’ customers. You get an extended black panel which houses the 4.2-inch semi-digital instrument cluster and the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system as well. The infotainment unit, not only features Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, but also gets UVO remote connectivity software with 57 connected features. Along with starting the car or starting up the AC from your smartphone, you can even operate certain functions using your smartwatch. On the other hand, the instrument cluster displays turn-by-turn navigation, traction mode selection menu and a tyre pressure monitoring system. Apart from convenience, you get a host of comfort features as well. This list includes niceties like ventilated front seats, an air purifier with Virus Protection system, Bose sound system with LED lighting regulated by sound and a smartphone charger as well. If we talk about design, both variants of the Kia Sonet get a two-tone look. While the Tech Line features white upholstery with black surroundings, the GT Line features an all-black interior theme with red accents strewn across the cabin.

Coming to the Kia Sonet’s specifications, the all-new compact-SUV will feature one the most diverse portfolios in the segment and one segment first as well. When it comes to engine choices, the Kia Sonet features three choices - the 1.2-litre NA petrol, 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol and a 1.5-litre CRDi diesel unit. When it comes to transmission choices, the customers get even more options. These include a 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual, 6-speed clutchless manual, 6-speed automatic and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic. While the engine-transmission combinations will be revealed at launch, Kia Motors revealed that GT Line will only be available with the 1.0-litre turbo petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. Kia Motors will also be offering the diesel engine with the option of an automatic gearbox, making it the first in this segment of vehicles. In terms of pricing, we expect the Kia Sonet to start around the INR 6.5 lakh mark and go up to INR 14 lakh for the top-of-the-line versions.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Kia updates and other four-wheeler news.