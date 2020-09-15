Here is the entire variant-wise list of all Kia Sonet colours

The upcoming Kia Sonet will be available in a total of 11 paint schemes that include dual-tone options as well. We have created a variant-wise list of all the Kia Sonet colours.

Just like its elder sibling Kia Seltos, the new Sonet is also divided into two trims - Tech Line and GT Line. Spread across these two trims are the sub-4m SUV’s 6 variants and 11 colour options.

Kia Sonet Colours Variants Single-Tone Colours Clear White HTE, HTK, HTK+ Intense Red HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX+ Gravity Grey HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX+ Steel Silver HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX+ Aurora Black Pearl HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX+ Intelligency Blue HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX+ Beige Gold HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX+ Glacier White Pearl HTX, HTX+, GTX+ Dual-Tone Colours Beige Gold + Aurora Black Pearl HTX+, GTX+ Glacier White Pearl + Aurora Black Pearl HTX+, GTX+ Intense Red + Aurora Black Pearl HTX+, GTX+

Out of the total 11 Kia Sonet colours, which one would you go for? Let us know in the comments.

Kia will launch the new Sonet in India on 18 September. It will compete with the likes of the Ford EcoSport, Maruti Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, and Mahindra XUV300. Also, soon-to-be-launched vehicles including the Toyota Urban Cruiser and Nissan Magnite will be among the Sonet’s direct rivals.

If you are interested in learning the differences between Kia Sonet Tech Line and GT Line, you can watch the video below in which we have covered everything you need to know about both the trims in detail. We have also performed an acceleration test of the Sonet Diesel AT and Turbo Petrol iMT to see which one is the quickest to reach the ton.

In other news, Kia Motors has rolled out the first Sonet from its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh earlier this month. The commencement of the mass production of the Sonet has been initiated after testing the vehicle for over 1 lakh kms in different climatic conditions and some of the most challenging terrains in the country.

