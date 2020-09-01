The Kia Sonet is yet to be launched in India and the new compact SUV has already garnered a lot of attention in the industry. You can, perhaps, gauge the popularity of the upcoming Hyundai Venue-rival by the fact that Kia Motors has received a total of 6,523 bookings for the Sonet in one day. While we were waiting for Kia to launch the new Sonet, it seems that the price list of the new sub-4m SUV has been leaked. So, are these the actual Kia Sonet prices? Let’s have a look.

As per a recent report, the Kia Sonet price is expected to start at INR 6.99 lakh* and go all the way up to INR 12.99 lakh*. Based on the leaked price list, the base trim of the 1.2-litre engine variant will cost INR 6.99 lakh*, while the HTK Plus version, which will make for the flagship version of the base engine variant, will allegedly cost INR 8.29 lakh*. Similarly, the price of the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine variant is expected to start at INR 9.49 lakh* and the suspected pricing of the diesel model ranges from INR 8.39 lakh* to INR 12.99 lakh*.

Now, whether these are the actual Kia Sonet prices or not is unclear in the report. However, it is indeed mentioned that the authenticity of the leaked price list in yet to be confirmed. But what has been concluded by the price figures is that the upcoming Kia Sonet will definitely demand a premium over its sister’s brand Venue, at least once the introductory offer is over.

Also Read: Kia Sonet GT Line Spied Inside-Out at Dealership Stockyard

In other news, some of the important features of the new Kia Sonet have been highlighted in its TVC. The video has been uploaded on the official YouTube channel of Kia Motors India.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Kia updates and other four-wheeler news.

[Source: indianauto.com]

*Ex-showroom