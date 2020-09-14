Kia Sonet Diesel AT vs Turbo Petrol iMT: Which one’s quicker to the ton?

While the Kia Sonet India launch is still a few days away, we got our hands on the company’s brand-new sub-4m-SUV for reviewing. And we must say that we were pretty impressed by Kia’s latest entrant in the Indian market.

If you want to know about the new Sonet in detail, you can watch our first drive video review by clicking HERE. In this article, we are going to put the Sonet Diesel AT against the Sonet Petrol iMT and see which one’s quicker to the ton.

Before we jump to the 0-100 km/h acceleration times, let’s get the key specs out in the open. Under the hood of the Kia Sonet Diesel AT is a 1.5-litre CRDi diesel engine which produces 115 PS and 250 Nm and is mated to a 6-speed AT. On the other hand, powering the Sonet Turbo Petrol iMT is a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor that churns out 120 PS and 172 Nm. It comes coupled to a 6-speed iMT. Clearly, the diesel variant here has much more torque than the petrol model and it should certainly show some effect in the acceleration times. So, let’s find out, shall we?

As usual, we performed 3 attempts with each car and noted down the 0-100 km/h timings. Out of the 3 results, we picked up the best one. Following are the fastest timings that we achieved:

Kia Sonet Diesel AT Turbo Petrol iMT 0-100 km/h 12.03 seconds 13.09 seconds

As expected, the high torque output of the Sonet Diesel AT helped the car to reach the 100 km/h speed from a standstill in 12.03 seconds which makes it 1.06 seconds quicker than the Turbo Petrol iMT model. So, which one would you buy?

When launched, the all-new Kia Sonet will compete with the likes of Hyundai Venue, Ford EcoSport, Maruti Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, and Mahindra XUV300. In fact, it will also rival against the upcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser and Nissan Magnite.

