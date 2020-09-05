First Kia Sonet rolls out from the company’s Anantapur plant

After the massive success of the Sonet’s World Premiere held last month, Kia Motors India will launch the new compact SUV in the country on 18 September. The company is completely prepared for the event and has rolled out the first Kia Sonet from its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh.

Kia Motors India has announced that the commencement of the mass production of the Sonet has been initiated after testing the vehicle for over 1 lakh kms in different climatic conditions and some of the most challenging terrains in the country. The Kia Sonet is the company’s latest ‘Made-in-India’ product which will be sold in various global markets as India will act as an export hub for the carmaker.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr Kookhyun Shim, MD and CEO at Kia Motors India, said:

Today is a momentous day for Kia Motors India, as we officially roll-out the first Kia Sonet customer car. It is a matter of great pride that we have been able to stay true to our promise of ‘The Power to Surprise’ and bring in the Sonet in time, despite the unprecedented challenges the world is facing today. The Kia Sonet is the symbol of promise and commitment of Kia to the Indian market and a testament to the passion and dedication of the employees at our state-of-the-art Anantapur plant who have worked relentlessly to ensure uninterrupted development of the new Sonet.

With the launch of the Sonet on 18 September, Kia Motors will officially enter the highly competitive and growing compact SUV segment in India. While the Sonet does have attractive elements such as its bold and dynamic design, high-quality interior, 57 UVO Connect features including voice assist, and more, the upcoming sub-4m SUV will go up against some well-established names such as the Hyundai Venue, Ford EcoSport, Maruti Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, and Mahindra XUV300. And the competition will get even more fierce when the new Toyota Urban Cruiser and Nissan Magnite will make their entries.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Kia updates and other four-wheeler news.