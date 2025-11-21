Kia PV5 Wins 2026 International Van of the Year

Kia has scored a major milestone in the global commercial vehicle space, with the Kia PV5 being crowned the 2026 International Van of the Year (IVOTY). The award was handed over on 19 November at Solutrans 2025 in Lyon, France, after a unanimous vote by 26 commercial vehicle experts from around the world.

This recognition is historic for multiple reasons. The PV5 is not only the first Korean model to win the title but also the first electric van from Asia to claim the crown since the award’s inception in 1992. Over the IVOTY competition’s 34-year history, Kia becomes only the second Asian brand to achieve this prestigious honour.

The PV5 is Kia’s first electric light commercial vehicle and the debut model in its new Platform Beyond Vehicle portfolio. Built on the Electric-Global Modular Platform for Service, the van has been engineered to meet diverse urban mobility needs. Under WLTP testing, the PV5 offers an electric range of up to 416 km for the Cargo Long variant and 412 km for the Passenger five-seater, making it an efficient solution for fleet operators. Fast charging capability allows 10-80% charging in roughly 30 minutes, while the vehicle supports a payload capacity of up to 790 kg.

Adding to its achievements, the PV5 has also set a Guinness World Record, covering 693.38 km on a single charge with maximum payload, reinforcing its capability and efficiency. Kia offers the van with three battery options – 43.3 kWh, 51.5 kWh and 71.2 kWh – and the PV5 is now available in both Cargo Long and five-seat Passenger versions across Europe.