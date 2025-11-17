Kia Begins Next-Gen PBV Era with New EVO Production Hub in Korea

Kia has taken a major step toward its future Purpose-Built Vehicle (PBV) strategy with the completion of the Hwaseong EVO Plant East and the groundbreaking of EVO Plant West in South Korea. The milestone was marked at Kia’s AutoLand Hwaseong facility on 14 November, attended by top government officials and Hyundai Motor Group leadership.

The brand is investing KRW 4 trillion (US$2.8 billion) into the expansive 296,882 sq. m complex, which will serve as Kia’s global PBV production hub. Once fully operational, both plants will deliver a combined annual capacity of 250,000 units.

EVO Plant East, now complete, is dedicated to producing 100,000 units of the PV5 mid-size PBV each year, including Passenger, Cargo, Chassis Cab, and Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle (WAV) variants.

Construction has begun on EVO Plant West, which will span 136,671 sq. m and is set to begin operations in 2027. It will manufacture 150,000 units annually, focusing on Kia’s upcoming large PBV models such as the PV7.

Kia is also expanding its ecosystem with a new PBV Conversion Center, built in collaboration with strategic partners. Spread across 63,728 sq. m, the center will develop custom variants of the PV5, including open-bed trucks, box vans, and camper-style vehicles.

With both plants and the conversion center in place, Kia is gearing up to establish a full-fledged PBV lineup—positioning itself as a global leader in the fast-growing purpose-built mobility segment.