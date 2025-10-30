Kia PV5 Set to Drive Brand’s Entry into Japan at 2025 Mobility Show

Kia is gearing up to enter the Japanese market with its first Platform Beyond Vehicle (PBV) model — the PV5 — making its debut at the Japan Mobility Show 2025. The move marks a significant step for Kia as it partners with Sojitz Group to form Kia PBV Japan, aiming to establish eight dealerships and 100 service centres across the country within the first year.

Built on the E-GMP.S (Electric-Global Modular Platform for Service) architecture, the PV5 will be offered in cargo, passenger, and wheelchair-accessible (WAV) variants. Sales are expected to begin in the first half of 2026, followed by the larger PV7 in 2027.

The PV5 Cargo variant delivers up to 528 km (WLTC) of range from a 71.2 kWh battery and features a tight 5.5-metre turning radius for city manoeuvrability. The passenger version offers up to 521 km of range, a 399 mm low step height, and wide door openings for easy access.

According to Sangdae Kim, Executive Vice President and Head of Kia’s PBV Division, the PV5 is “not just a vehicle, but a mobility platform” tailored to meet Japan’s diverse transportation needs.

The model’s flexible body system supports up to 16 different configurations, catering to both personal and commercial users. At the show, Kia’s exhibit also showcased 10 innovative material solutions and the AddGear platform, reinforcing its vision of adaptive, purpose-built mobility for the future.