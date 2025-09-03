Kia K4 Scores 5 Stars in Latin NCAP Crash Tests

The Kia K4, a recently launched sedan and hatchback built in Mexico, has achieved a five-star rating in the latest round of Latin NCAP crash tests for 2025. This strong performance reinforces Kia’s focus on safety across global markets.

The Kia K4 comes equipped with six airbags and Electronic Stability Control (ESC) as standard, while Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) are offered as options. The model secured impressive scores: 91.87% in Adult Occupant, 90.38% in Child Occupant, 77.10% in Pedestrian Protection, and 84.30% in Safety Assist.

During the assessment, which included frontal, side, and side-pole impacts along with whiplash and pedestrian protection tests, the K4 showed a stable structure and full protection for adult head, neck, and chest. Child occupant safety was rated excellent, though Latin NCAP noted that installing child restraint systems in the rear center position could be improved.

In pedestrian protection, the car performed well overall, though weaker protection was observed around the windshield and A-pillars. On the technology front, the Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) system delivered a strong performance across city, interurban, and vulnerable road user scenarios. The Speed Assist System (SAS), standard on the K4, also met all technical requirements.

Optional safety features such as Blind Spot Detection and Lane Support Systems were not part of this evaluation. Latin NCAP emphasized that it tests the most basic safety specification of a model and encourages buyers to opt for variants equipped with advanced ADAS features like AEB.

With this five-star score, the Kia K4 joins the ranks of the safest cars in its segment, underlining the brand’s commitment to global safety standards.