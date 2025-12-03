Kia EV2 Set for Global Debut at Brussels Motor Show 2026

Kia is gearing up to unveil its newest entry-level electric SUV, the EV2, on 9 January 2026 at the Brussels Motor Show. The reveal will take place at 10:40 a.m. at Kia’s stand in Hall 5, Booth 3. Designed, engineered and built entirely in Europe, the EV2 marks Kia’s latest push to offer affordable electric mobility in the continent’s fast-growing EV space.

The EV2 will headline Kia’s showcase at the event, which runs from 10–18 January 2026. Also on display will be the performance-focused GT versions of the EV3, the EV4 Hatchback, and the EV5—expanding Kia’s electric portfolio across multiple segments.

Marc Hedrich, President & CEO of Kia Europe, emphasised the model’s purpose: “With the EV2, we reaffirm our commitment to make electric mobility truly accessible—without compromise.” He added that the compact SUV brings the innovation and spirit of Kia’s larger EVs into an everyday-friendly format for European customers.

The EV2 adopts Kia’s bold ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy, combining modern styling with advanced tech, connectivity features and all-electric capability. Positioned as the brand’s most accessible EV, it is expected to appeal to urban buyers seeking practicality, efficiency and a contemporary electric driving experience.

More details on specifications and pricing are expected at the global debut.