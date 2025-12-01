All-New Kia Seltos Teased Ahead of Global Debut on 10 December

Kia has released the first teasers of the second-generation Seltos, confirming its global debut on 10 December. The new model is expected to continue with both petrol and diesel engine options, while rumours of a hybrid variant remain unconfirmed.

The teaser images reveal a completely redesigned front fascia featuring Kia’s latest signature grille, a new headlamp layout and vertically stacked LED DRLs. The sharper, more sophisticated design aligns the Seltos with Kia’s global SUV family, including the Sorento and Telluride. At the rear, the SUV features Star Map connected tail lamps and blacked-out pillars, giving it a floating roof effect and a more premium stance.

Inside, the India-spec Seltos is likely to mirror the feature-rich cabin of the recently launched Carens Clavis. Expect a fresh dashboard layout, updated infotainment, new materials and enhanced safety tech to keep the Seltos competitive in the segment.

This model is crucial for Kia as it prepares to take on rivals like the Hyundai Creta, Toyota Hyryder, Maruti Grand Vitara, MG Astor, Honda Elevate, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq. While a significant price hike is unlikely, Kia is expected to introduce more mid-spec variants to broaden the SUV’s appeal.

