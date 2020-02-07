Kia e-Soul with 452 km range - Live From Auto Expo 2020

The Kia e-Soul EV is being showcased at Auto Expo 2020 is the long-range version. It is already on sale internationally.

The Kia e-Soul is an electric crossover with a boxy yet funky exterior design. A compact and upright stance giving it an SUV-like styling, while the small size and offbeat design together lend a funky look. The e-Soul comes with sleek full LED headlamps, strake-styled LED fog lamps, 17-inch machined alloy wheels and LED tail lamps, and optional skid plates and body cladding that give it a rugged appeal.

On the inside, the compact Kia e-Soul has a round theme for the multifunctional steering wheel and the centre console housing the touchscreen infotainment system. The Kia e-Soul features sound mood lighting system and acoustic inspired textures, along with premium equipment like heated and ventilated front seats, wireless smartphone charger, heads-up display and Harman Kardon music system.

The Kia e-Soul showcased at Auto Expo 2020 is the more premium long-range version, which is blessed with a 64kWh battery pack along with a 204 PS/395 Nm electric motor. The combination of this battery pack and electric motor allows for a driving range of 452 km. The battery pack can be charged up to 80% using a 100 kW DC fast charger in just 42 minutes. The Kia e-Soul is capable of accelerating from 0-100 km/h in just 7.6 seconds.

As of now, Kia has no plans to launch the e-Soul in India. Indian customers do not prefer crossovers, and so, if at all there is a plan for an electric Kia here, it'll be a proper SUV instead.