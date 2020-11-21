Kawasaki W175 spied testing on Indian roads, launch likely in 2021

Kawasaki is planning to expand its product line-up for the Indian market. The Japanese company currently has only a single retro-styled motorcycle on sale in our country called the Kawasaki W800. Now, it seems that the Kawasaki W175 will be joining its elder sibling soon as the motorcycle has been spied testing in India.

The Kawasaki W175 was spotted near Pune. The test mule had no camouflage whatsoever revealing the details of the motorcycle. Some of its key features include a round headlamp, single-piece long seat, long fenders, wire-spoke wheels, telescopic front forks with fork gaiters, vintage-looking taillamp and turn signals, and a low-slung, blacked-out, straight exhaust pipe.

In terms of hardware, a pair of telescopic forks at the front and conventional twin shock absorbers at the rear handle the suspension duties. The braking comes from a single front disc and a rear drum.

Also Read: Mahindra to revive BSA motorcycles, assembly in the UK to start next year

Since the Kawasaki W175 is already on sale in some Asian countries like Thailand and Indonesia, we do have an idea about its engine specs. It uses a 177cc single-cylinder air-cooled motor which is capable of delivering 13 hp of maximum power and 13.2 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. However, it is a carburetted-engine and thus, Kawasaki would need to slap on a fuel-injection system to meet the stricter BS6 emission regulations for the Indian market.

As per the earlier reports, the upcoming Kawasaki W175 would have 90% localised parts including engine components. It should fall in the INR 1.25 lakh* - INR 1.40 lakh* price bracket and thus, become the most affordable Kawasaki in the country.

In other news, the 2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R and Ninja ZX-10RR have been spotted for the first time. It can be seen in the spy pictures that both the upcoming motorcycles do not have any kind of camouflage and, thus, several features can be made out.

For more Kawasaki news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

[Source: Instagram]